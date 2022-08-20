Thunder Schedule: Difficult Schedule Could Help in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely be better this season than last, but that doesn't mean their record will be better. Oklahoma City added several quality pieces to the roster through the draft and should see quite a bit of internal development from returning players, but the rest of the league improved as well.

Additionally, the Thunder project to have perhaps the most difficult schedule in the NBA. Ed Kupfer recently broke down every team's strength of schedule, ranking OKC at the top.

This might not be a bad thing for the Thunder, who truly need one more core piece to really push forward as one of the best young teams in the NBA. There's a good chance Oklahoma City will be selecting near the top of the 2023 NBA Draft, giving them a chance at a potentially generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is considered one of the best draft prospects that the NBA has ever seen. He's nearly 7-foot-5 and has the ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor. He's also got the potential to one day be an NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Even if the Thunder were to finish with the worst record in the NBA next season, they'd only have a 14% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick for a chance at the French center. It takes luck regardless of where you finish in the reverse standings.

With that in mind, a difficult schedule could end up being a blessing in disguise when the draft lottery comes around next year for Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.