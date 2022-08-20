Skip to main content
NBA Draft

Thunder Schedule: Difficult Schedule Could Help in Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes

Oklahoma City's schedule could be perhaps the most difficult in the NBA this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will likely be better this season than last, but that doesn't mean their record will be better. Oklahoma City added several quality pieces to the roster through the draft and should see quite a bit of internal development from returning players, but the rest of the league improved as well. 

Additionally, the Thunder project to have perhaps the most difficult schedule in the NBA. Ed Kupfer recently broke down every team's strength of schedule, ranking OKC at the top.

This might not be a bad thing for the Thunder, who truly need one more core piece to really push forward as one of the best young teams in the NBA. There's a good chance Oklahoma City will be selecting near the top of the 2023 NBA Draft, giving them a chance at a potentially generational prospect in Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is considered one of the best draft prospects that the NBA has ever seen. He's nearly 7-foot-5 and has the ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor. He's also got the potential to one day be an NBA Defensive Player of the Year. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Even if the Thunder were to finish with the worst record in the NBA next season, they'd only have a 14% chance at landing the No. 1 overall pick for a chance at the French center. It takes luck regardless of where you finish in the reverse standings. 

With that in mind, a difficult schedule could end up being a blessing in disguise when the draft lottery comes around next year for Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams
News

How Does Ousmane Dieng Compare to Other NBA Players?

By Chris Becker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Next Step Towards Stardom

By Ross Lovelace
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Rotational Ripple: G League Season To Make Impact On Roster

By Ben Creider
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tre Mann
News

Thunder Schedule: Breaking a National TV Drought of Nearly 800 Days

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Have Options if NBA Continues Rivalry Week in Coming Years

By Chris Becker
Ousmane Dieng
News

Rotational Ripple: Rookie Minutes to Rise Throughout the Season

By Ben Creider
Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

Thunder Continue New Year’s Eve Tradition in 2022-23 Season

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Russell Westbrook, Darius Bazley
News

Lakers' Russell Westbrook to Return to Oklahoma City in Early March

By Inside The Thunder Staff