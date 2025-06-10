Why 2025 NBA Draft Prospect Carter Bryant Would Fit with the OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of an NBA Finals battle against the Indiana Pacers, but the team's front office is also preparing for the NBA Draft later this month.
With a little more than two weeks until the June 25 event, OKC has already hosted multiple prospects in this year's class and will likely bring in a few more players for in-person meetings and workouts. Even after making a run to the championship, the Thunder own picks No. 15 and No. 24 this summer, and could add even more depth to a strong roster.
One player who Oklahoma City may consider in the 2025 cycle is Arizona freshman Carter Bryant, a former 5-star prospect who showed intriguing flashes during his lone season with the Wildcats.
Bryant, who is still just 19-years-old, averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist, a block and 0.9 steals per game while making five starts and playing less than 20 minutes per game in 2024-25. The Arizona standout shot 46% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc as a freshman.
At the NBA Combine, Bryant measured at 6-foot-6 and half of an inch without shoes while weighing 214 pounds and recording a 6-foot-11 and three quarters of an inch wingspan. The former Corona Centennial (CA) standout also ran the three-quarter sprint in 3.07 seconds and notched a 30.5-inch standing vertical leap in Chicago.
Carter's blend of size, length and athleticism make the Arizona wing prospect one of the more high-upside two-way players in the 2025 NBA Draft. To accompany his long arms, Bryant's defensive ability and speed make him a transition threat, which would fit well in Oklahoma City.
Additionally, Bryant showed the potential to be a solid 3-point shooter with the Wildcats. If the potential lottery pick continues to develop his perimeter shot, he could earn his way onto the floor early in his professional career.
Even if Bryant takes time to develop, though, he could still fit the Thunder's timeline. OKC may not need another bench player for a few years, but if the team has to give up some of its current depth to keep its star players down the line, Bryant could be a solid replacement.
For Oklahoma City to land Bryant, however, the team will have to hope he slides to No. 15 overall, or use their assets to trade up in the draft, as recent mock drafts slot Bryant in the late lottery.
