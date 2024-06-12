Why the OKC Thunder Could Target Colorado's Tristan da Silva in Upcoming NBA Draft

Tristan Da Silva’s draft range is viewed as Nos. 12–18 with most every team showing interest, per @DraftExpress/@JeremyWoo (https://t.co/AEFa0rOupo).



Teams selecting in this range: Thunder, Kings, Trail Blazers, Heat, Sixers, Lakers, Magic.



Da Silva averaged 16.0 points, 5.1… pic.twitter.com/5DlTPjwbLD