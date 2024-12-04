Isaiah Joe Proving Again to Be Better Off Bench For OKC Thunder
Exploring the roster has been a calling card for head coach Mark Daigneault since his arrival in Oklahoma City. The wonder kid that inherrited a tanking roster and has came out the other side of the rebuild contenders, is sticking true to principles he set way back when.
See, the Thunder were never directionless. Even as they only rattled off 20-something win seasons, the foundation for their success today was being laid. One Daigneault-ism at a time. From the 0-0 mentality, the everyone is a playmaker mindset, sound defensive schemes harrassing opponets all the way up to that roster exploration.
Oklahoma City has flipped through their rolodex to find a starting unit for the 2024-25 season. rarely issuing the same first five in consecutive games. A typical rotation has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-Lu Dort-Jalen Williams and insert a big of whichever of Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein wound up healthy.
The Thunder have filled in that final spot with a revolving door of Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe. Though, in the past three games, it has been Wallace in that first five unit.
While Daigneault wouldn't commit to that group post game moving forward, it is the best way to maximize Oklahoma City's roster. Wallace is an incredible floor reader, floating to the dunker spot with savvy cuts off of stars, as well as setting the tone defensively.
While Wiggins is the third best active Thunder at creating his own shots, something the bench offense desperately needs. Then, you have Joe.
The typical sharpshooter is just clearly more comfortable off the bench. In the last five games, Joe has only started one contest and this has been among his most success stretch of the season.
The Arkansas guard is shooting 43 percent off the pine from 3-point land, a mark that dips to 30 percent from distance in the first five. While his gravity plays with the starters, his touches do not as he is pushed further down the totem pole.
