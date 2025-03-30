Josh Giddey Tabbed As Questionable vs. OKC Thunder
Monday will be one of the last fun regular season contests of the season for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have already put a bow on what it can accomplish in the course of an 82 game season. OKC has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference which obviously gives them a playoff spot and another Northwest Division Banner. The Thunder are also in the driver's seat for the top record in the NBA and have already eclipsed the franchise best win total, sitting at 62-12.
However, on Monday, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue its last elongated home stand of the season by welcoming in the Chicago Bulls and former No. 6 overall pick, Josh Giddey. All eyes were turned to the red-hot Bulls who have posted a 7-3 mark in its last ten games climb to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference in the play-in tournament.
That has been on the heels of Giddey's breakout role in Chicago. Finally getting the on-ball minutes his skillset requires and mkaing the most of it. Post All-Star Break, Giddey is averaging a near triple double at 21 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists a block and a steal a night over the course of 14 games with jaw-dropping shooting splits of 51/49/81.
Monday would be his first time playing inside the Paycom Center as a visitor and just his second ever matchup against the Thunder as the Bulls finally come to town to gift the 22-year-old a homecoming.
On Sunday night, the Chicago Bulls unveiled its initial injury report that sees Giddey tabbed as questionable with a hip soreness injury that the team is calling injury management. His availability likely will not be known until Billy Donovan takes the dais for his pregame media availability.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report:
- Josh Giddey (Hip) Questionable
- Lonzo Ball (Wrist) Doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu (Shoulder) OUT
- Kevin Huerter (Thumb) OUT
- Tre Jones (Foot) OUT
- EJ Liddell (Illness) OUT
- Emanuel Miller (GL) OUT
- Jahmir Young (GL) OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder have not posted an injury report for this game at this time.