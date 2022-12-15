21-Point Comeback Not Enough as Thunder Fall to Heat

With the game seemingly out of reach in the second quarter, the Thunder embarked on a ferocious comeback, taking a lead deep into the final frame.

In the first of a seven-game home stretch, the Oklahoma City Thunder were defeated by the Miami Heat 110-108 on Wednesday night. The loss drops OKC's record to 11-17.

With Heat star Jimmy Butler out of the lineup, Tyler Herro picked up the slack, finishing with 35 points, three rebounds and two assists. For The Thunder, standout guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

OKC and Miami traded blows throughout the first quarter, finishing the period tied at 31. The heat knocked down seven triples, while the Thunder were led by 10 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Late in the opening frame, Oklahoma City trailed 28-25 before third-year guard Isaiah Joe was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. Following Joe's free throws, veteran big man Mike Muscala connected on a shot from downtown to give the Thunder a three point lead.

Duncan Robinson quickly put out OKC's momentum, however, sinking a triple of his own.

The Heat opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run, continuing their hot start from beyond the arc. With six minutes left in the first half, Miami was 13-of-23 from 3-point range.

The Heat continued to pour it on, connecting on a franchise record xx shots from deep in the first half. With three minutes left in the second quarter, Miami led by 21.

An 8-0 run by the Thunder trimmed the lead, but the Heat still held a 64-52 advantage heading into halftime. Gilgeous-Alexander finished the half with 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Oklahoma City came out of halftime on a 10-0 run behind eight points from rookie ball-handler Jalen Williams. The Santa Clara product finished a layup, then knocked down consecutive triples.

Midway through the third quarter, Williams caught a lob to tie the game at 72. Max Strus quickly gave Miami the lead again with a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

With less than four minutes left in the period, second-year guard Josh Giddey got past his defender and drove through an empty lane to give OKC a 78-77 lead. Heading into the final frame, OKC trailed the Heat 86-84.

Giddey opened the fourth quarter with a layup, tying the game at 86. A Darius Bazley free throw the following possession gave the Thunder a one point lead early in the period.

Moments later, former second round pick Aaron Wiggins finished an incredible up-and-under reverse layup to increase Oklahoma City's lead to three. Shortly after, a Josh Giddey layup gave OKC its largest lead of the second half.

After the Heat crept within two moments later, a Giddey triple put Oklahoma City up 106-101. Miami quickly recovered, and after a three-pointer from Herro and a layup from former Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, the Heat led 108-106.

After being fouled in the paint, Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game with less 25.7 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing possession, Herro knocked down what would be the game winner, giving Miami a 110-108 lead.

The Thunder take the court again on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Paycom Center. In the previous meeting between the two squads, Wolves center Rudy Gobert was ejected for kicking veteran forward Kenrich Williams.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.