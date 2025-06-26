3 Options for OKC Thunder at No. 44 in 2025 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter day two of the NAB Draft with one second round pick, currently sitting at No. 44.
After trading out of the No. 24 pick following the selection of Thomas Sorber at No. 15, it is fair to question if the Bricktown ballers will be able roster yet another draft pick in day two.
While no one knows what the future holds, a second round pick is much more doable than an additional first-rounder. The top 30 picks must be placed on a standard 15 man roster spot, the same is not true in the second round.
At No. 44, the Thunder would be able to draft a prospect and plant him on a two-way contract. Even with a slight trade up in day two, that remains a viable option. Oklahoma City has a track record that agents trust of starting players on a two-way before converting their contracts around the trade deadline of their rookie season.
This allows the Oklahoma City Thunder to buy themselves more time to figure out the roster logistic deeper into the season while waiting to see if the second-round flier can be an impactful player. This has been the path for the likes of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell in recent years.
The second-round is a crap shoot and Oklahoma City is in prime position to move up, stay put or trade back/out of the round entirely. So for the sake of this article, let's look over the top three options for Oklahoma City entering day two without worrying about the exact No. 44 slot.
3 Second Round Options for the OKC Thunder
1) Micah Peavy
Peavy complete a draft workout for the Oklahoma City Thunder during the predraft process and has continued to climb up big boards in this cycle. Now, the Georgetown product is eyeing a top of the second round projection as the NBA world awaits the draft to resume.
Peavy was a deadeyed shooter last season. converting the 3-ball at a 40% clip on 4.1 attempts per game en route to 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals nightly as an incredibly productive player for the Hoyas.
The five year college standout has improved each season and is ready to make a day one impact at the next level as a cost-controlled contributor that understands how to play winning basketball.
2) Noah Penda
Penda would have been a realistic option at pick No. 24 for Oklahoma City had they stayed put, as written yesterday. Expect the international star to be off the board early in day two, likely needing the Thunder to trade up in order to nab him in this round.
The forward is an elite defender capable of switching across multiple positions while providing great play-finishing on the offensive end thanks to his spacial awareness as a cutter and off ball relocator with plenty of room to grow on that end.
3) Rasheer Fleming
Fleming was thought of as a sure-fire first round pick but slipped his way to Day 2. The Oklahoma City Thunder's identity almost mirrors what Fleming is good at.
Fleming is hyper-athletic and is a brilliant 3-and-D option due to his switchability on the defenisve end of the floor and high-level shot blocking. At 6-foor-8 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan.
Sam Presti made the trip to see Fleming take on Richmond in a game Fleming dropped 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. The swingman went 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
This season, the third-year forward averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game on 53/39/74 shooting splits.