3 Potential Trade Targets for the OKC Thunder During 2025-26 Campaign
After winning an NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder return nearly the entire roster from the team's first championship run.
Sam Presti and company traded Dillon Jones to Washington, drafted Thomas Sorber and will get Nikola Topic back from an injury, but otherwise return the exact same roster. As a result, OKC should have one of the best rosters in the NBA again in 2025-26.
The team's front office elected not to make a trade during the 2024-25 campaign, which paid off for Oklahoma City, but other teams around the Western Conference improved over the offseason.
If the Thunder see an oportunity to improve at the trade deadline, Presti and company could decide to use the team's many draft assets or a young player to upgrade OKC's roster ahead of the playoffs.
Here are three players that could be solid fits for Oklahoma City.
Josh Green, Charlotte Hornets
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game during his first season in Charlotte.
The five-year veteran also shot 42.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc in 2024-25. With a 6-foot-9 and three quarters of an inch wingspan to go along with solid production from 3-point range, Green could be a solid fit on both ends of the floor for Mark Daigneault's group.
The 24-years-old had shoulder surgery in June, which could be a concern, but on a team with plenty of depth, the former Mavericks wing could take his time recovering and return later in the year.
Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons
Just 20-years-old, Holland was a top-five pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
As a rookie, the former five-star prospect averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and an assist while shooting 47.4% from the field and 23.8% from deep in 15.6 minutes per game.
Holland had a strong showing in the 2025 summer league, but if the second-year wing can't earn a signifigant spot in Detriot's rotation, the Pistons may be open to trading Holland for the right price.
With impressive defensive upside and good size at 6-foot-8, the G League Ignite product seems like a player Presti and company would take a swing at.
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
One of Thunder center Chet Holmgren's high school teammates, Suggs has carved out a significant role with a Magic team that has the chance to be one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference.
After adding Desmond Bane over the offseason, though, Orlando may be willing to offload Suggs if OKC can offer a decent trade package.
During his fourth NBA season, the former five-star recruit averaged 16.2 points, four rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 41% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range.
In 2023-24, Suggs averaged 12.6 points and shot 39.7% from beyond the arc on more than five attempts per game.
While the Gonzaga product would have a reduced offensive role in Oklahoma City, his defensive prowess would fit well with the Thunder, especially if he can connect on 3-point shots.
