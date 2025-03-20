3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Blowout Win Past Philadelphia 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder were severely undermanned Wednesday night, but up against an equally banged-up Philadelphia 76ers roster, it didn't matter in the end.
The Thunder picked up a 133-100 win at home over the 76ers, exploding offensively from behind the arc and receiving some strong performances from several players. It was an opportunity for bench pieces to get more playing time, and they certainly made the most of it.
Oklahoma City's dominance in the Eastern Conference is no secret — even if Philadelphia doesn't quite stack up to some of its other opponents. As the playoffs near closer, the Thunder is simply adding to an already stacked resume.
Here are three takeaways from last night's win:
Big Men Shine
Although Isaiah Hartenstein was one of the casualties of the mass injury report for Oklahoma City, Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams more than made up for the absence.
Williams had potentially the greatest performance of his career to date, putting up career-highs of 19 points and 17 rebounds, along with 11 assists on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. As a +33 at the end of the game, he was quite literally the difference in the final game score.
It's the second triple-double of Williams' career, and it happened on a perfect occasion for the Thunder.
Alongside Williams, Holmgren had himself a strong night of action with 19 points, seven rebounds and a block on 6-of-11 shooting from the field. His offense is still coming along to what it was previously, but this was yet another step in the right direction.
Even if one big man is down, the win proved that the others can step up in their place.
Nothing, Just Aaron Wiggins
Of all the talented role players across the league, it's find to hard one that steps up when his team needs him the most than Aaron Wiggins.
Another time when injuries allowed him to start, Wiggins performed at a high level. The forward finished his night with 26 points, four rebounds and six assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, all in just 29 minutes of action.
Wiggins turns into one of Oklahoma City's top offensive weapons when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unable to play, and him being able to fill-in that gap has helped it tremendously. He can knock down the 3-pointer, but also is a highly efficient interior scorer that adds another dimnesion to the offense.
It hasn't always been the case that Wiggins becomes such an offensive weapon, but he's jumped another level during this season to become one of the Thunder's first men off the bench in a fully healthy game.
In the playoffs, teams are going to have a hard time competing against Oklahoma City's bench unit — especially if Wiggins plays like this.
Holy 3-Pointers
Without Joel Embiid, Paul George and multiple others, the 76ers' defense is obviously a shell of its former self. Still though, the Thunder being able to shoot the way it did last night was a testamant to its dangerous offensive capabilites.
As a unit, Oklahoma City shot 24-of-52 from behind the arc — good for a 46.2% clip. That's awfully close to a 50% night compared to what teams typically shoot, which made for an eerily impressive peformance.
It isn't quite the surprise that Isaiah Joe led the team in that department, knocking down 5-of-9 attempts and scoring 21 points. Aside from the four makes from Wiggins, Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams and Branden Carlson each added three a piece.
Regardless of who the opponent is, having this type of shooting performance without several key players on the roster showcased the depth that the Thunder has at its disposal. This can't be expected every game, but it definitely has the capability to do something similar in the playoffs.
