3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Summer League Win Over Pelicans
The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their winning ways in Las Vegas.
On Wednesday night, the Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 95-81 in Summer League action to improve to 4-0. After a rocky start, the Thunder took control in the second half and cruised to yet another win.
The Thunder’s undefeated mark in Vegas was in jeopardy at halftime, with the team trailing by two. However, those worries began to subside as the quarter progressed. After scoring 32 in the first half, the Thunder erupted for 34 in the third quarter and took a nine-point lead into the final frame.
From there, everything was straightforward for the Thunder as they continued to pull away and secure a double-digit win.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Brooks Barnhizer could take a roster spot next season
Oklahoma City won its game against New Orleans thanks to a solid team effort and its ability to adopt the playstyle of the NBA team. That also means that what happens in Vegas won’t necessarily stay in Vegas.
The Thunder’s Summer League squad has been great at forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets in transition. Perhaps no one has embodied that more than Brooks Barnhizer.
The Thunder’s second-round pick and two-way signee has had a memorable Summer League. He finished as the leading scorer on Wednesday night with 19 points while also adding nine boards, a steal and two blocks.
Although there were a couple of late injury scares, Barnhizer showed throughout that he was a step ahead of most players on the floor. Considering his four years of college experience, he might be ready to make an immediate impact at the NBA level next season.
OKC’s two-way decision won’t be easy
As the Thunder await their playoff fate, they could be in the process of making one of their most difficult decisions. Through four games of action in Vegas and three in Utah, the Thunder have seen impressive performances from a number of players.
Recently signed two-way stars Branden Carlson and Brooks Barnhizer have proved they belong, but their teammates in Vegas are still looking to earn their spot at the NBA level. While it would have been ideal for the Thunder to simply have one other player stand out and effectively run away with the third two-way slot, there have been too many moments to say one player has a clear advantage in that category.
Still, the Thunder’s quest for their final two-way guy might result with a player from the team’s Summer League squad making the jump to the NBA roster. With more solid showings from players such as Chris Youngblood and Malevy Leons against the Pelicans, this issue might not be resolved soon.
Time for another championship?
The Thunder are already at the top of the NBA world after winning the championship last month, but they have an opportunity to win another in Vegas. While they haven’t made the Summer League playoffs officially yet, they are in a great position to do so.
With the best point differential among the current 4-0 teams, the Thunder are a near lock to make the four-team tournament. While Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic didn’t play on Wednesday and might be out for the rest of Summer League, the Thunder could still throw Carlson and Barnhizer on the floor, giving them some NBA talent.
If Oklahoma City is able to secure a Summer League championship, it would also be a historic moment. Since the NBA began giving out Summer League titles in 2013, no team has won the NBA championship and Summer League championship in the same year.
The Thunder have already had a knack for making history in 2025, so they might as well add some more.
Oklahoma City has done nothing but impress throughout Summer League play and could soon make a run at the Vegas title. The rest of Summer League play wraps up on Thursday and will help the Thunder find out their next opponent, likely in the playoffs.