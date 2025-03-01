3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder Wire-to-Wire Win Over Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder turned in its second straight win on Friday knocking off the Atlanta Hawks on the road to sweep the season series. This continues the Thunder's impressive streak against the Eastern Conference with a 21-1 mark.
Here are three things that stood out in Oklahoma City's 135-119 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Starting Lineup Shake Up
The Oklahoma City Thunder elected to shake up its starting lineup. For the first time since Mark Daigneault has had each of his seven-footers at his disposal, he elected to deploy a first five that only includes one - Chet Holmgren - who was flanked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams.
Holmgren's play at the five spot earned the Thunder a win in Brooklyn last time out as he flipped the game on both sides of the floor with his elite play. This is also a group that has proven to gel together over the last two seasons.
For this scribes money, this should be the starting five for most playoff tilts as the rotations look to be made simple with Isaiah Hartenstein coming off the pine and it still gives the Bricktown ballers flexibility in dipping into its double-big lineups.
The Thunder saw its lead swell in a hurry behind this group's lockdown defense and won the opening frame 40-23. Though, Holmgren's night was cut short due to an ankle sprain.
Lu Dort's Hot Shooting Night
Over the month of February, Dort has been on a cold streak from deep. The defensive ace is shooting 39% on the year from beyond the arc and that dipped to 33% from 3-point land in the month entering the last game.
Against the Atlanta Hawks, Dort stroked the 3-ball at a 54% clip, going 6-for-11 from downtown en route to 20 points, four rebounds, an assist and swiping a pair of steals.
The Thunder's offense becomes lethal when Dort is shooting the ball well from distance and the defense is put in a bind, unable to find its footing when Oklahoma City is clicking.
Isaiah Hartenstein Keeps Things Moving
The Thunder big man turned in an impressive 13 point, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block while shooting 75% from the floor. Hartenstein is able to be a zone buster in the middle of the floor with his connective playmaking and ability to loft up turnaround floaters against a lagging defense.
Stops are hard to come by against this Thunder team when they are clicking and Oklahoma City is at its best with Hartenstein high-post playmaking, screen setting and unique rim finishing.
