OKC Thunder: Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe Exit Early Vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are aiming for a season series sweep of the Atlanta Hawks and to start its three game road trip with back to back wins after topping the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Coming into the game, The OKC Thunder were already missing Alex Caruso (rest) and Ousmane Dieng (wrist) with Chet Holmgren (calf contusion) listed as questionable.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder green lit Holmgren to play in this game, and actually shook up its starting lineup having the Gonzaga product as the only big man on the floor at tip-off.
Holmgren was dazzling picking up right where he left off against the Brooklyn Nets with seven points, three assists and four rebounds in just 15 minutes of play. However, the second year center's night was cut short when he was ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle sprain.
That injury was sustained during this game when Holmgren stepped on the foot of Dyson Daniel on the way to the cup in the first half, but he stayed in the game to work through the pain until intermission.
After halftime, the OKC Thunder also ruled out Isaiah Joe (lower back soreness) and this was a massive blow as Joe had already tossed in four triples in 11 minutes off the pine.
Though, the Thunder rolled with the punches and immediately went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to hold a 108-84 lead heading into the final period.
Up next, the OKC Thunder will head to San Antonio to wrap up this road trip against the Spurs on Sunday and all eyes turn to the injury report to see where things sit tomorrow night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.