3 Takeaways From The Thunder's Preseason Home Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder played the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night for the second time in the short preseason. Although different players made appearances for the Thunder, the outcome was the same as the Thunder won 122-116.
The Thunder were able to fend off a late-game push from the Hornets to claim a win in their preseason home opener. It got close, but the Thunder held the lead from the beginning to the end to move to 2-1 in preseason play.
The Thunder played quite efficiently as they shot 48.9% from the field and shot 34.9% from three. In Thunder fashion they won the turnover battle and only conceded 16 points off of turnovers compared to the Hornet’s 23 allowed.
This was the second time the Thunder beat the Hornets, but new things emerged, and some things were solidified.
Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s first game in Oklahoma City since June.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still one of the best players in the world
Gilgeous-Alexander wasted no time showing that he will once again be one of the best players in the league this season. The MVP had 16 points in 20 minutes and only missed two of his nine shots.
This was Gilgeous-Alexander’s first time on the hardwood since winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year, and he did not miss a beat. He shot 100% from three and had five assists to add to his resume.
Gilgeous-Alexander was also present on the defensive end, as he had a steal and a block on the night. It might have only been a preseason game, but OKC is glad to know that its star is ready for another MVP hopeful season.
2. Isaiah Joe is ready for a bigger role
Joe was the leading scorer for the Thunder on Thursday night, as he had 19 points. Joe did this on incredibly efficient shooting as he made five of his eight shots, all from beyond the arc.
Joe also led the Thunder throughout the second half until he was eventually pulled from the game. Although at this time, he has now proved he can be a guy to lean on when the Thunder need scoring.
Joe averaged 10.2 points per game last year and had a solid role for the championship squad. He is starting to prove that he can handle a bigger role and will be looking to make a bigger impact in the coming year.
3. The Oklahoma City roster is still one of the deepest in the league
From stars like Gilgeous-Alexander to rookies like Brooks Barnhizer, the Thunder can get it done. The Thunder had five players score in double digits, and it seemed like everyone did their job.
Proven players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso didn’t play in the second half of Thursday’s game, but it didn’t matter. The young Thunder core that includes Cason Wallace, Barnhizer, Joe, Aaron Wiggins and more was able to hold off the Hornets, even with their starters playing.
Help even came in the form of players battling for a two-way contract, with players like Chris Youngblood and Malevy Lyons both doing their part in helping the Thunder win.
These young players showing they can compete with NBA starters give the Thunder hope that they’ll always be in good hands, even if injury comes their way.