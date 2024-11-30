3 Takeaways From the OKC Thunder’s NBA Cup Win Over the Lakers
Oklahoma City continued its stretch of success with a fourth straight win.
The Thunder beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-93 on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena to move to 2-1 in NBA Cup group play. After falling to the Lakers 3-1 in the season series last year, the Thunder took this season’s first meeting.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander starred for the Thunder with 36 points and nine assists. His 3-pointer with 1:35 left started a 9-2 run to help Oklahoma City close the game and get another win on the road trip.
As usual, the Thunder’s defense was stifling, holding the Lakers to 28.9% from beyond the arc and forcing 18 turnovers. They also disrupted the Lakers’ star duo, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis combining for only 27 points on 22 shots.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
OKC needs more from its bench
Gilgeous-Alexander was massive for the Thunder in Los Angeles with 36 points. Jalen Williams added 19, while Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein each scored in double figures. The contributions don’t go on from there.
Aaron Wiggins’ seven points made him the Thunder’s leading bench scorer on a rough night for the unit. The bench scored 19 points on 7-of-26 shooting and also never recorded an assist.
While missing Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams is testing Oklahoma City’s depth, the team still needs much better production from the bench. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams scoring over half of the Thunder’s points worked on Friday but is not a sustainable formula.
Oklahoma City needs more consistent play from Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe, as those guys lead the supporting cast.
Free throws continue to disadvantage OKC
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has pointed out the team’s free-throw disparity after recent games and even ahead of Friday’s matchup. He pointed out the disadvantage again in a halftime interview, with the Thunder having only two attempts to the Lakers’ 12.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been the main portion of Oklahoma City’s free throws this season, and that continued. He shot 7-of-8 from the foul line to make up the majority of the team’s makes and half of the team's attempts.
The Thunder made up some of the difference in the second half, shooting 14 free throws to the Lakers’ nine. However, it was not enough for Oklahoma City to come out on top of the free-throw battle. The Thunder finished with fewer attempts at the line than their opponent for the 15th time this season after winning the battle in the first two games of this road trip.
The Thunder might not become an elite shooting team this season
Last season, the Thunder reigned supreme from the 3-point line, knocking down a league-best 38.9% from outside. However, a tough shooting start this season has kept them from claiming that title again.
Considering Oklahoma City is through roughly a quarter of the season, it might not turn around. On Friday, Oklahoma City shot 13-of-40 from beyond the arc against the Lakers.
While the talent and shooting ability are there, the consistency isn’t. The Thunder nailed some timely jumpers and hit momentum-altering 3-pointers, but making only 32.5% of their total looks seems to be the norm this year.
The Thunder stayed alive in the NBA Cup race with the win but will need some help to advance. They must beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday while needing the Phoenix Suns to beat the San Antonio Spurs. Although that is not the Thunder’s only path, it is their simplest.
Before the Thunder learn their NBA Cup fate on Tuesday, they will cap their road trip with a game in Houston on Sunday in this season’s second meeting with the Rockets.
