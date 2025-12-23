What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City is set to wrap up its second back-to-back set in four games, with the second leg of this set taking place tonight in San Antonio against the Spurs. On Monday, the OKC Thunder battled the Memphis Grizzlies with each club short-handed and pulled away to the tune of a 119-103 win.

Now these two teams take center stage for the week in the NBA's world. It starts tonight in San Antonio where there are plenty of interesting storylines to follow.

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) flexes in front of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Does Victor Wembanyama play? If so, how will the Oklahoma City Thunder aim to contain him? In Vegas last Saturday, Wembanyama was able to be a +21 in 22 minutes of work off the bench and single handedly turn the game around and get the Spurs an impressive win. Will Mark Daigneault roll out a new game plan against the Spurs star or continue to stick Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams on him? It might largely hinge on each team's availability report in this contest. Though, any time the Thunder matchup with the Spurs this will always be the biggest storyline.

Can Jalen Williams find his groove consistently as a scoring threat in this one? Last night was his best game of the season for the Bricktown Ballers, with his rim-rattling poster en route to 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and 50% from the floor. Now, on the second night of a back to back, it is about doing it again. There is plenty of reason to believe this is the start of the Santa Clara product heating up.

Will the Thunder build off Monday's performance from outside? The Oklahoma City Thunder turned in 38% from beyond the arc highlighted by Lu Dort's 3-for-6 outing. While it is always important to make your shots, against this Spurs defense it is required to be able to space the floor from distance.

Game Information

Date: Dec. 23

Matchup: OKC Thunder (26-3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (21-7)

Time: 07:30 PM CT

Location: Frost Bank Center –– San Antonio, TX

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping ot bounce back from their Vegas loss to the San Antonio Spurs and take advantage of this unique setup. These two teams will meet three times in the span of two weeks, featuring this baseball-style series ahead of the Christmas Day clash on Thursday between the Thunder and Spurs in a game that is sure to draw National attention as the Thunder try to answer the fast-rising Spurs.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this Oklahoma City Thunder season as the Bricktown Ballers continue to make history this season.