NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Freshman Point Guard in Top 5

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to another strong start this season.

After 57 wins in 2023-24 and 68 wins in 2024-45, OKC is on pace to reach an even higher win total in the 2025-26 campaign. With a 26-3 record in the team's first 29 games, Mark Daigneault's group has the best record in the NBA and is currently favorites to repeat as champions on multiple betting services.

In addition to the team's success on the court this year, OKC could add another big-time piece to the team's roster over the offseason. The Thunder are set to receive the LA Clippers draft pick without a protection this summer, which could land the defending champions in the top five selections of what is predicted to be a strong 2026 NBA Draft class.

The Clippers are 7-21 and sit at No. 14 in the Western Conference. Only Washington and Indiana have won fewer games as of Dec. 23, meaning the LA could send a top three pick to Oklahoma City.

While the NBA Draft lottery will ultimately determine where the Thunder pick in the draft, and the Clippers could improve their positioning as the season progresses, it appears that OKC will get a solid pick after another strong campaign.

If Sam Presti and company end up with a pick near the top of the draft, the team could add a premier prospect after drafting Thomas Sorber at No. 15 in 2025 and Nikola Topic at No. 12 in 2024.

With a roster that already has plenty of depth, adding another top prospect would give OKC more flexibility as current rotation pieces begin to become too expensive to extend alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren's max contracts.

In a recent mock draft from theScore, Sam Presti and company added Houston point guard Kingston Flemings with the No. 5 overall selection.

Flemings is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 58.8% from the field 48.4% 3-point range on 2.6 attempts per game. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the true freshman has emerged as a star amongst a veteran Houston team that reached the NCAA title game last year and has championship aspirations again in 2025-26.

Hailing from San Antonio Brennan High School, Flemings was rated the No. 16 overall prospect and No. 3 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to teh 247Sports composite rankings.

While the Thunder already have a bevvy of guards on the roster, including Topic, who hasn't played an NBA regular season game yet, OKC could elect to add another guard if the team's front office feels that Flemings fits Oklahoma City's play style.

