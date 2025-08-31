A Season-Shifting Trade: How Alex Caruso's Arrival, Josh Giddey's Departure Molded Championship Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder's past season may have not felt like a drastic change from the season prior to outside perspectives looking in, but there was one move in the offseason that altered the dynamic of this team heading in.
Having a promising young playmaker in Josh Giddey early in the rebuilding period, it seemed he had a a clear path mapped out for him on this team as the Aussie guard was making waves in the NBA. He was even regularly in position battle discussions with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, illustrating how Giddey had played a very valuable role to Oklahoma City in its short-lived dog days.
Giddey was never and likely will never be as dominant of a player as Gilgeous-Alexander, but he brought serious value to the Thunder until he didn't. When the 2023-24 season came to fruition, the year the Thunder grabbed its first no. 1 seed since 2012-13, Giddey began to look just a bit out of place within the Thunder offense, and would also struggle at times defensively.
Now, he still brought 80 starts with 12.3 points per game on 47.5% shooting with nearly five assists a game, so the impact was there (although diminished). But with off the floor distractions taking play into his psyche, he was in his head. He couldn't perform to the level he did the year before where he averaged 16.6 points per night along with a higher production in both rebounds and assists, plus better shooting efficiency.
Giddey couldn't quite adhere to an offense that was adapting rapidly to the abrupt and much-needed introduction of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. With the Thunder playing smaller and a five-out scheme during this time, Giddey's lack of three-point shooting acumen made him a weak link—teams would bank on that, so his best bet came in finding success in the short corner.
General manager Sam Presti noticed that from two perspectives: one being Oklahoma City needs better use out of these minutes and role, and two being that Giddey is better suited elsewhere as a specialized playmaker who can make use with a higher usage rate.
So Presti decided to target the man who made the Thunder's title odds jump—Alex Caruso. He was the hustler, the defensive stopper, the passing-lane-jumping rim grazer, the glue guy, the bald dude, he was everything Oklahoma City needed him to be for the culture.
Presti's genius self did it again, as Caruso's defensive presence (2 steals per game) and 9.2 points a game in the postseason did worlds for the Thunder's chances to claim a title.
Oklahoma City and Presti shipped off a young, budding talent to a good situation in Chicago, and in return, gained a defensive-forward veteran who played a massive role in the team hoisting up that Larry O'Brien Trophy.