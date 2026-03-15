Why 'There's Rampant Jealousy' in the NBA Surrounding OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in a unique position.

With one of the NBA's best young cores, OKC has earned the No. 1 seed each of the past two seasons, and has the chance to do so again this year. After winning a title in 2025, the Thunder have secured the team's three top players with long-term contracts, and still only have two players on the roster older than 30.

Alongside the team's youth and talent, Oklahoma City is set to receive a number of first-round NBA Draft picks from other teams due to trades. The team currently sits at 52-15, and could still land two lottery picks depending on how the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers seasons finish.

As a result, there is plenty of jelaousy directed towards Oklahoma City, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

"The fastest way in the league right now to get somebody to screw up their face, is to mention the Thunder," Windhorst said on First Take.

"The Thunder do so many things so well; they've drafted well, they've traded well, they've developed well, they've set themselves up well, their arena deal is the best, like, areana deal in the modern time, you know, they coach well, and Shai gets these fouls well, or doesn't get these fouls well. There's rampant jealousy and enviness and people complain about the Thunder left, right and center."

As Windhorst mentioned, the Thunder have plenty of reasons for optimism. The team doesn't appear to be taking a step back anytime soon with All-Star trio Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren entering the primes of their careers.

Additionally, any role players the team is forced to move on from due to cost can be replaced by young prospects from the team's stockpile of first-round draft picks for the coming years. OKC has been good at evaluating talent to replenish its roster through the draft.

Even after a 57-win season in 2023-24, the group added Ajay Mitchell in the second round of the 2024 draft, and the second-year guard has already become a valuable rotation player.

On top of all the team's success on the court, on the trade market and in the draft, the Thunder will be playing in a brand new stadium soon. Oklahoma City's next arena is set to open late summer of 2028, meaning the team could call the new location home during the 2028-29 season, just three years from now.

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