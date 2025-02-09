Aaron Wiggins Able to Find Consistent Success For OKC Thunder
This should've been a scheduled loss for the Oklahoma City Thunder, on is it called around the league. The second night of a back-to-back with the Thunder without a handful of key pieces including three of its best defenders and another key rotational fixture against the fully healthy No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, Memphis Grizzlies.
The Thunder leaned on Aaron Wiggins, who has logged double-figures in five straight games and his most recent, his loudest. Wiggins tossed in eight triples en route to 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor in 38 minutes of action.
"We had an attack first mentality, a hit first mentality coming into the game. We were able to get downhill, get offensive rebounds, create advantages and opportunities to get some open looks," Wiggins said postgame.
Since the turn of the calendar year, the Maryland product is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.6 stocks per game with shoting splits of 55/37/86. These numbers get bumped to 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 0.8 stocks per game on 55/47/90 shooting splits in this five game stretch of February.
The short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder have been able to call on Wiggins to step up and help lead them to improbable wins as the Thunder post a jaw-dropping 42-9 record.
With Wiggins consistent offense throughout his career as a three-level scorer, and improving defense, he can parlay this stretch into big minutes for Mark Daigneault's club in the biggest games.
