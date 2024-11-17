Aaron Wiggins’ Contract Looking Like a Steal For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s player development has been a key storyline throughout the franchise’s rebuild. There are obvious development stories, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, and even Jalen Williams who has made unbelievable strides. The Thunder’s staff has been an incredible asset to these young players, giving them a runway to improve and putting them in positions to succeed.
One of those players that falls under the developmental success stories is Aaron Wiggins, who has continued to improve every season. At first, his impressive play was chalked up to starring on a struggling team, as someone needed to take the shots. But since, he has turned into a critical player for the Thunder. The best part? He’ll be in Oklahoma City for the foreseeable future, as the Thunder made the smart move to lock him up long term this offseason.
Right when free agency kicked off, Wiggins agreed to a five-year, $47-million contact to stay with the Thunder. If you followed NBA free agency at all, you’d know that was one of the most team-friendly deals around — especially for a player showing steady improvement and excelling in multiple areas. At the time, Thunder fans were pleased, and it looked like a potential steal. Looking back on it, fans should’ve been thrilled, as Wiggins’ contract has turned into one of the league’s absolute best.
He has been a key part to the Thunder’s success this season and has been used in so many different ways. Wiggins has improved on both ends of the floor and has excelled as a two-way spark plug for the Thunder. He has started a handful of games and he’s played a reserve role too — but it doesn’t matter. No matter what role he’s in, Oklahoma City needs him and his energy on the floor.
This season, Wiggins is averaging a career-high 10.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. He’s shooting 47.7% from the floor and a scorching hot 46.5% from 3-point range. He has been the perfect bench player for the Thunder and fills so many of the team’s immediate needs.
Wiggins is the type of player that every championship team wants. An elite role player that can fit into any situation and play on both ends of the floor. And now, looking back on it, Oklahoma City got an absolute steal locking him up long term for cheap.
