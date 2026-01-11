OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineup Revealed

Oklahoma City has rattled off two straight wins to bring their record to 32-7 while being 6-4 in their last ten games. The last two wins took comeback efforts to get back in the win column against the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies.

However, on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber. Only the latter three remain out for this Sunday clash with the Miami Heat making the Bricktown Ballers as healthy as they have been all season long.

Though still being without Hartenstein is a big loss for this team as the starting lineup has to change for Mark Daigneault's club missing one of the five staple starters in his usual unit.

Typically this season, Wallace has taken the mantle as the Thunder's spot starter. Though in recent outings, Daigneault has gone with Aaron Wiggins to get more offensive pop in the starting lineup while keeping Wallace's defense on the pine to inject life into this team as the game flows on.

However, the Thunder bench boss now has Caruso back in the fold which he cited as to why he wanted to keep that defensive role off the bench he can do that organically now with the Texas A&M product available.

Then you can wonder with Jaylin Williams back in the fold if the OKC Thunder bench boss would want to start the Arkansas product only to get back to a double-big lineup to start games with Hartenstein in street clothes.

The Heat come into this game on the second night of a back to back with Norman Powell and Tyler Herro tabbed as questionable and 30 minutes before tip-off, his status and the two team's starting were announced. Herro is added into the active fold while Powell is sidelined

Mar 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) reaches for a rebound behind Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. Miami Heat Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Miami Heat Starters

Davion Mitchell, G

Tyler Herro, G

Pelle Larsson, F

Andrew Wiggins, F

Bam Adebayo, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to build on their two game inning streak that features two comeback wins. The Bricktown Ballers rallied from down eight in the final frame on Wednesday against the Jazz before mounting a 21-point comeback Friday in Memphis.

Now, the OKC Thunder open up a grueling stretch that sees them play five straight above .500 squads as the team takes on the Heat twice, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

