Aaron Wiggins Stretch More Than Hot Streak For OKC Thunder
The Paycom Center Crowd continues to chant his name, each game that passes the numbers only get more gaudy and the cult following grows for Aaron Wiggins.
The No. 55 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has already turned into a dream NBA career. After being an underrated high school prospect, Wiggins narrowly escaped the clutches of undrafted free agency, yet he didn't let the second-round tag define him. The Maryland product has earned a massive third contract, climbing the ranks from a two-way pact to a standard deal with plenty of outs for the organization to this summer's payday.
In July, Wiggins signed a five-year $45 Million Dollar pact and this season, he continues to prove to be worth that descending deal.
In the month of February, the Thunder swingman is averaging 23.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 57 percent from the floor, 48 percent from beyond the arc and 92 percent at the charity stripe.
This is the best such stretch of Wiggins' career, but it is far from the only time the No. 55 overall pick has shown scoring potential. Throughout his four-year career, Wiggins has posted 12 stretches of averaging 15 or more points per game for five games, that number extends to 67 when you look for five-game stretches of scoring in double-figures.
Since his first day donning a Thunder jersey in the Summer League, Oklahoma City saw glimpses of what Wiggins could be as an offensive weapon. At worst, he is the Thunder's third-best option at getting to his spots to put the ball in the hole on its current talent-rich roster.
The 26-year-old is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 38 percent from 3-point range this season with clips of a career-best 71 percent at the rim, 44 percent from the mid-range and 41 percent on non-corner triples through 52 games.
Wiggins turns in 1.103 points per possession on overall offensive possessions. In transition chances, the Thunder swingman posts 1.170 points per possession, in the half-court offense Wiggins ranks in the 84th percentile with 1.078 points per possession.
The Maryland product is in the 95th percentile as a cutter (1.639 points per possession), 85th percentile coming off screens (1.188 points per possession) and shoots 38.5 percent on catch-and-shoot looks this season according to Synergy.
Oklahoma City has a valuable offensive weapon in Wiggins. While the 24 points per game mark is a lofty one that will assuredly return to earth, the 2021 No. 55 overall pick will remain an X-Factor for the OKC Thunder.
For as historically great as Oklahoma City has been this season, come playoff time, the Thunder will need Wiggins to be the next in a long line of role players to captivate the National Audience and have visions of all 29 fanbases dreaming of netting a player like him.
"Every team could use an Aaron Wiggins," teammate Chet Holmgren said following the Thunder's beat down of the Pelicans.
For the four-year span of Wiggins' career, Bricktown observers have clamored for more minutes issued to the Maryland product. His recent play - and pile-up of injuries - continues to force the hand of Oklahoma City.
"He's putting me in a position where I think it's good for the team to have another option - to have him create in certain situations. He's really delivered not only with his scoring but with his facilitation out of those plays," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault admitted following Wiggins' 24-point night against the Pelicans.
This is more than a hot-streak for Oklahoma City's Wiggins, it is preparation meeting opportunity.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.