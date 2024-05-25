Aaron Wiggins: The Thunder's Multipurpose, Dynamic Role Player
On an already young and exuberant team, Aaron Wiggins is the multifaceted tool that can help truly round a team out once he reaches his full potential. Picked in the 55th spot in 2021, it's seemed Sam Presti has struck again -- this time with a very late selection.
Heading into his fourth year in the league, Wiggins has developed a foundation to be a starter on a multitude of teams in the league. But with Oklahoma City's depth and a map planned out among its young core, it's difficult for Wiggins to carve out a much more impactful role on the team. Though, even without 20 minutes a night, his production on the floor far exceeds the on-court time expended on him.
In year three, the 25-year-old Maryland product generated 6.9 points on 49.2% from three (1.6 3PA) and 56.2% overall, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.7 minutes and four starts. This role appeared to be a decrease on paper from his first two seasons, but the impact he provided on the team with the best record in the Western Conference was invaluable.
Additionally, his reduction from 18.5 minutes per contest and 14 starts in his sophomore campaign to his numbers from this season showed zero regression in his point and assist totals. In fact, the only stats where he regressed came in rebounding and free throw percentage. Looking to his shooting efficiency, it increased greatly, nearly 10% from three and 5% from the field. The gap from his rookie season to now is even more impressive, making a 19% jump from beyond the arc and 10% jump from the field.
Getting to this point takes a lot of humility and patience, as his selflessness has led to him embracing his all-purpose play style and offering to his team what others might not be able to. This is just one aspect of his value, and the Thunder should be lucky to realize what they have in a player like him as a reserve -- because if any other team did, he'd likely find himself with more opportunities to impart his skill set. Regardless, he makes a perfect fit on this Thunder team, and will grow into his role even more heading into 2024-25.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.