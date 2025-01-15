Aaron Wiggins Turning Into OKC Thunder’s Most Reliable Bench Piece
Oklahoma City’s impressive start to the season has been a full team effort. Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the charge behind an MVP-caliber season, but it goes far beyond the team’s star player. The Thunder’s roster, from top to bottom, is one of the NBA’s best. Some nights, the depth is hard to ignore.
Recently, one member of the bench who has carried the unit is Aaron Wiggins. His playing time has fluctuated over his time in Oklahoma City, and he has been in and out of the starting lineup this season. One thing that hasn’t wavered, though, is his production and efficiency.
Wiggins is having a career year in Oklahoma City, and his role is flying under the radar. With the Thunder’s national television schedule and increasing popularity, more fans are getting familiar with Wiggins’ electrifying play style off the bench. Over the last handful of games, Wiggins is separating himself from the rest of the pack.
Over the last five games leading up to Tuesday night’s contest in Philadelphia, Wiggins has averaged 15.2 points per game. Even more remarkable, Wiggins is shooting 29-of-40 from the floor over that stretch. He has turned into a sharp shooter from outside, and Oklahoma City has been leaning on his instant offense. When Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the bench, pairing Wiggins with Jalen Williams has been a solution as of late.
After cashing in on a new team-friendly contract to stay with the Thunder longterm, Wiggins is earning every penny of his fresh deal. He's averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 49.1% from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range. He's averaging career-highs in nearly every major category.
With Ajay Mitchell and Chet Holmgren sidelined, Wiggins has turned into another creator that Oklahoma City desperately needs. He has formed a nice chemistry with Isaiah Hartenstein and is operating comfortably out of the pick-and-roll. The real test will be the playoffs, of course, but for now, Wiggins looks like one of the best contracts in the NBA. Every team needs an elite role player, and Wiggins is beginning to fit the bill.
