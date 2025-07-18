Adam Silver Not Ready to Close Door on Possible NBA Dynasties
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy over the last month. Not only has Oklahoma City won its first NBA Championship in team history, but it has also gotten to work on roster retention.
OKC has extended max contracts to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. This has set the wheels in motion for Oklahoma City to build the next half decade around a big three that just hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy.
These extensions have sent the NBA world into a tailspin, a house divided if you will. Some believe the Thunder are set up for five years of dominance, while others believe the new CBA and second apron rules make it difficult to truly flush out a roster around these three highly paid players.
This runs in conjunction with a parity era in the NBA, really for the first time in the sport's history. The League has not seen a repeat winner since the last dynasty in the association, the Golden State Warriors. Seven straight seasons of unique winners.
At his annual summer press conference at the Vegas Summer League, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was peppered with a wide range of questions spanning from expansion to the possibility of building a dynasty under the current CBA agreement.
“I’m perfectly comfortable with dynasties,” Silver said. “I like what we’re seeing right now. I’m not ready to declare, we are not going to have dynasties. I’m sure [Thunder top executive] Sam Presti isn’t ready to hear that.”
As Silver smiled, mentioning Presti and pointing to the possibility that Oklahoma City brings a dynastic run to the NBA, it certainly feels as though the Thunder are the best case study for the league.
If the Thunder, sitting on a mountain of draft picks, which naturally brings them cost-controlled talent and still a clean salary sheet past the top three players once extensions kick in, can't remain title contenders for the rest of the 2020s, then the league needs to rework the rules again.