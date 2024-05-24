Adding Size at Forward Could Be Solution For OKC Thunder
The Thunder could use some more size next season, but it doesn’t have to come in the paint.
Throughout the season, Oklahoma City’s rebounding was a hot topic. After not trading for another center at the deadline, those issues persisted. However, adding a rebounding-focused center who might not fit the team is only one option.
Adding another forward who can handle the ball and add versatility on both ends could be a perfect match for the Thunder.
The Thunder’s roster is currently filled with options on the wing. Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe all played significant minutes for the Thunder, but a lack of size is a pressing issue, with none of those players taller than 6-foot-5.
At 6-foot-6, Kenrich Wiliams has played the four and small-ball five for the Thunder, but he saw a limited role in the team’s playoff run. The team also looked to address this issue at the trade deadline by adding Gordon Hayward, but a sour ending to his disappointing tenure makes him an unlikely option.
That could make acquiring a big forward one of the Thunder’s offseason priorities. Perhaps the most straightforward addition could come through the draft, where the Thunder hold the No. 12 pick.
Considering the Thunder have found instant-impact players in the late lottery over the past few years with Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, that route might be the preferred one, even in a weaker draft. However, another recent late lottery selection could fill that void.
Spending the past two seasons primarily getting reps in the G League, Ousmane Dieng might have an opportunity to crack the rotation. Along with leading the Blue to a G League title, Dieng averaged 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists last season. At 6-foot-9, 185 pounds, he is lighter than the ideal prospect, but his height and skillset would make him the perfect fit if he can continue to develop.
If Oklahoma City is unsatisfied with the options already around, it has no shortage of assets to make a trade for a missing piece. The team also has cap space to make a run at any free agents.
Although it might be difficult, getting a player like OG Anunoby or Lauri Markkanen could move the Thunder closer to a championship next season.
