After Buying Out JaMychal Green, Thunder Still Have Moves to Make

There’s still 18 players on the active roster in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a roster crunch entering training camp, especially after selecting four players in last month’s draft.

Between now and the end of camp, Oklahoma City will have to cut the roster down to 15 players on standard NBA deals. After reportedly buying out JaMychal Green on Tuesday, there’s now 18 players on the roster.

This means three players still need to be waived or traded. While there's plenty of time to make this happen, tough decisions will have to be made.

Luckily for the Thunder, there’s quite a few players that are locks to make the team based on what they’ve shown in summer league and last season.

However, there’s a handful of players that could be on the chopping block.

Guys like Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci and Derrick Favors appear to be the most likely candidates to not wear a Thunder uniform next season. Whether it’s through buyout or trade, any of these players are expendable.

It's not that these players aren't quality NBA talents, but the Thunder will need to go with the 15 guys that fit what they're looking to build over the next several years. Not everyone can be brought along.

There’s going to be meaningful competition in Oklahoma City’s training camp, which will be a good thing all around.

