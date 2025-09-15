Ajay Mitchell, Nikola Topic to Battle for OKC Thunder Backup Spot
It’s hard to say the 2024-25 iteration of the Oklahoma City Thunder — a team that eventually went on to win an NBA championship in a seven-game series — had holes in its roster.
Offense was dominated by the likes of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and several others, while the defense was a team effort featuring several of the best in the league on that side. OKC played unselfishly, communicated on defense, got out in transition and thrived in the half court.
In looking forward, though, there’s a few things to address if the team hopes to repeat. And shoring up its backup point guard will certainly be one of those. With its MVP on the bench, the offense was prone to some lethargic stretches, unable to break down the first line of defense due to lack of real shake in ball-handlers.
The Thunder’s roster is set, and is likely to remain so through the course of the season. Top decision-makers within the organization, General Manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault, rightfully trust what they’ve built.
With that in mind, the team’s options for backup lead guard will be a pair of 2024 draftees: Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell.
For now, Mitchell would be the odds-on favorite to lead the bench’s ball-handling, as well as some play-making. Last season, he earned his way swiftly into Daigneault’s rotation, showing a polish rarely seen in new NBA guards.
He played 16.6 minutes per game, adding 6.5 points on 50% shooting, with 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Offensively he looked well ahead of schedule, dive-bombing the paint with speed, as well as thriving off-ball. Defensively he was solid too, shuffling his feet and prodding on-ball.
Mitchell eventually suffered an injury that would derail his frosh season somewhat, but showed plenty enough promise in his short stint. And a strong second Summer League in Las Vegas helped to keep that image alive.
Despite his talent level, Mitchell will have competition in Topic. At 6-foot-5, he was selected at No. 12 in the 2024 draft. He was previously thought of to be one of the top options in the class, but suffered a knee injury that caused him to slide. OKC had the patience to take the shot, and could be rewarded moving forward.
Topic's claim to the spot will be his premier passing and feel for the game, which was apparent in his own Summer League stretch. He averaged an event-high 7.3 assists per game in Las Vegas, showing off plenty of prowess in scoring and on defense too.
Both Mitchell and Topic are certain to earn playing time in Daigneault's system — he's known for reaching deep into the rotation and trying dozens of different lineups. But only one is likely to keep the backup point guard spot heading into another important postseason.
There could be inklings of who that will be in preseason training camp, though things will likely materialize more solidly in the early part of the season.