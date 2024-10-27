Ajay Mitchell Receiving First Crack at Rookie Playing Time for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s rotation is elite, and the bench is one of the deepest units in the NBA. That was a known fact coming into the season. But the evidence has been overwhelming through two games.
Aaron Wiggins has been dominant off the bench and plays with the efficiency Mark Daigneault is looking for. Both Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe have been effective, and even Ousmane Dieng has impressed with his defensive output and willingness to fire 3-pointers. Not to mention, Isaiah Hartenstein has yet to suit up for a regular season game.
With the experience and talent in the Thunder’s second unit, it would be hard for anyone to come in and justify a spot in the rotation — especially a rookie. Ajay Mitchell has gotten a chance early on, though, and the Thunder could opt to continue giving him reps moving forward.
Many fans expected Dillon Jones to get a look with the Thunder’s current injury situation in the front court, but so far, Mitchell has gotten the opportunity out of the two rookies.
During Oklahoma City’s first game, Mitchell received seven minutes and a chance to play with the starters in the first half. He didn’t produce much, missing all three of his field goal attempts, but he looked comfortable on the court. In the second game, Mitchell started to settle in. He scored four points on 2-of-5 shooting and logged three assists and two steals in just under 16 minutes of action.
Mitchell has shot creation that Oklahoma City is looking for off the bench and appears to be a willing passer. His ability to score in a multitude of ways is a big reason why the Thunder targeted him in the draft.
The fact that he’s received early minutes shows the Thunder’s desire to get him real reps early on in the season. This will be crucial if they choose to use the young rookie down the final stretch of the season.
