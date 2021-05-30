Al Horford and Mike Muscala's Impact Will be Felt in OKC for Years to Come

Though the duo only featured in 63 games, Horford and Muscala's value to the Thunder extended well beyond on-court production.

Al Horford and Mike Muscala were worth every penny to the Oklahoma City Thunder this season.

Though the duo only combined to appear in 63 games total between the two of them, their presence everyday at practice was a boon to the young members of the team.

“They’re true professionals,” second year forward Darius Bazley said in his exit interview at the conclusion of the season. “The way they approach the game, the way they show up every day and attack each day… I feel like that’s what myself, any of the guys on the team can take away from them.

“Just how they carry themselves on and off the court, for me, it’s a pleasure to be around.”

Bazley said he was “blessed” to be around two players who were so consistent in their approach, and that he wants to internalize that mentality and emulate Muscala and Horford in his approach to the game.

Center Tony Bradley said he was excited to join the Thunder in the middle of the season, in part because of Horford.

“When I knew I was going to be traded here, the first person I thought of was Al (Horford) because he was in Philly last year and so many guys talked about how good of a vet he was,” Bradley said.

Al Horford embraced his veteran role with the Oklahoma City Thunder all year long, leading both on the court and off it Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

And the learning process started from his first game with the team, as Bradley said he never hesitated to try and pick Horford’s brain, and the veteran was never afraid to help Bradley.

Bradley also said he loved having Muscala around to shoot with after practice and try to help expand his game.

“It’s great having vets around just so you can pick their brain, get some information and learn,” Bradley said.

For Muscala, he said embracing his role was easy because his goals lined up so well with the Thunder organization’s.

“I just feel like the organization’s values and the fans here and everything, it just aligns with what I feel,” Muscala said. “It’s just really gratifying to come in every day and go to work, even in this season to have that to do when so many people were struggling.

“It just meant a lot to me. So whatever happens this offseason… I’d love to be back. But I’ll always be a Thunder fan and always rooting for the Thunder.”

Both players now enter a crossroads.

Horford has two years left on his contract, but he was diplomatic and noncommittal in his exit interview, leaving the door open to any contingency. Still, the most likely outcome this offseason is for Horford to be dealt so that he can spend the last few years of his career chasing a title.

Muscala’s future is much more murky.

An unrestricted free agent, it’s hard to see the former Bucknell star returning to play a major role on the floor. But Muscala’s affinity for Oklahoma City is no secret, and he may yet be open to a role in which he continues to help develop the young core, while staying ready for any minutes to be tossed his direction.

But even if Horford or Muscala never don a Thunder uniform ever again, they’ve both left their imprint on the organization, continuing to foster a culture of hard work and dedication to the craft for the next generation of stars in Oklahoma City.