Alex Caruso Dishes on Playing for Both Billy Donovan and Mark Daigneault
The world of professional coaches is one vast network. It is why the phrase "coaches tree," exists. Cutting your teeth as an assistant with a current head coach and climbing the ladder from there, with hteir influence sprinkled into your idenity as a leader.
Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault has not been shy about the impact Chicago Bulls sideline pacer Billy Donovan has had on the reigning Western Conference coach of the year. Thier connection dates back to the University of Florida before Daigneault came to Oklahoma City to coach the Thunder's G League affiliate, eventually joining Donovan's staff as an assistant.
When Donovan bolted for the Windy City after the 2019-20 season, the Thunder hired the mystery man - Daigneault - to step into the leading role. Quickly the Bruce Springsteen superfan impressed.
Despite "Not even being a good high school basketball player," according to former player Josh Huestis on the Down to Dunk Podcast his players rave about him. Including Alex Caruso, who has a unique perspective.
The defensive ace began his career with Daigneault on the OKC Blue, before catching on with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning a title and getting paid by the Chicago Bulls. With the Bulls, Caruso played for Donovan and this offseason was traded back to Oklahoma City to be reunited with Daigneault.
At practice this week Thunder on SI asked Caruso what the similarities are between the mentor and mentee.
"“I think that the care factor and the trust they instill in their players is really high. I think that is a really important thing to go out there and believe the coach has your back and has your best intentions in mind,” Caruso said “and guys that just love basketball…[Mark Daigneault] is a basketball nerd. He just loves the game of basketball, he loves coaching and being part of the team. Those are two things they both really resemble.”
