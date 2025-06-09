Alex Caruso Doesn’t Want Any Congratulatory Messages Until Four Wins
Sunday night was the biggest test of Oklahoma City’s season, and maybe the biggest test in the existence of the franchise, after dropping the NBA Finals opener at home. For all intents and purposes, this team’s back was against the wall, staring down a daunting two games in Indiana.
This young, resilient team responded with the same punch back we’ve seen all season, following up a disappointing letdown with an emphatic blowout. After allowing a huge comeback in the second half during Game 1, Oklahoma City left no doubt in a 123-107 win to even up the series.
Despite coasting to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for two straight seasons, Oklahoma City’s biggest critics seem to always draw the conversation back to youth and inexperience. This Thunder team has had a few deer in the headlights moments over the course of this playoff run, but always seems to respond with leadership and maturity. Dropping Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home is as big of a gut check moment as you could ask for in sports, and the Thunder’s experience and leadership came through in a big way.
Alex Caruso, the lone championship-winner on the roster, dropped 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting. in 27 minutes off the bench. Multiple players on this Thunder roster have spoken about Caruso's championship experience and how much they lean on him during times like these. He has been there and understands what it takes.
“Just how difficult it is,” Caruso said “it’s not easy to make the playoffs, it’s not easy to win a series, it’s not easy to advance to the Finals. All that shouldn’t be taken for granted.
“I keep seeing people for the first time this postseason, and they say ‘Congratulations.’ I truly don’t want them to tell me congratulations until the series is over and we’ve won. I don’t feel like we’ve accomplished anything until we win four games.”
It's easy to listen to the outside noise, especially when it's praise, but Caruso knows the drill. If you blink in the NBA Finals, you could lose control in a hurry.
“That’s just kinda the mindset I have, because getting here isn’t guaranteed,” Caruso said. “Nobody gets a free pass, nobody gets an extended welcome. You have to earn it every time. Being here is an accomplishment, but winning it is the real pinnacle.”
