Alex Caruso Opens up About Long-Term Future With OKC Thunder Post Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder made an impressive win-now move on Thursday to grab Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey.
Giddey and Caruso are each entering the final year of their current contract. This trade helped both parties as the 21-year-old guard gets to play in a role more suited for his style, on the ball in the Windy City, which should lead to a bigger pay day.
While the 30-year-old goes from a squad stuck in purgatory to a contender overnight, putting up a legitimate fight for the second ring of his career.
On Monday, the defensive ace was introduced to the local media in Oklahoma City - in a full circle moment as Caruso began his career in Bricktown with the team's G League affiliate the OKC Blue.
At the end of the press conference, Caruso was asked about the potential of re-signing in Oklahoma City - which can not happen for six more months - something the Texas A&M product thinks is not the right time to discuss during this scrum.
“I think so, obviously, that conversation is for another place and time. I know what Oklahoma City as an organization stands for,” Caruso said. “I can obviously tell they’ve done a good job at bringing together a good team. Possibly but I think for now, I’d just like to meet my teammates and get to work.”
So far, the only teammates Caruso has talked with are backup big man Jaylin Williams and star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“(Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) said he was excited to have me,” Caruso said. “Complimented me and obviously I showered him with praise back.”
