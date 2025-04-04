Alex Caruso Pitches New Nickname For OKC Thunder’s Rising Sophomore
Oklahoma City’s defensive trio on the perimeter has been a nightmare for opponents to face all season long. Star guards get tormented for 48 minutes playing the Thunder, as Mark Daigneault has Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, and Cason Wallace at his disposal.
Caruso and Dort both have strong reputations for being two of the very best defenders in the league. Dort doesn’t have the accolades that Caruso has, but both guards are feared by peers across the NBA. With two proven stoppers — some of the best in the world, at that — Wallace has talked about the benefit of mentorship. He has the best teachers at his disposal.
Both guards have also preached just how good Wallace is, and they’re continuing to mold him as a defender. Caruso and Jalen Williams went on The Young Man and the Three Podcast this week, and dove into Wallace’s elite defense — specifically his hands, and quick instincts.
“Cason Wallace has blocked the most jump shots this year in my entire eight years in the league, combined,” Caruso said. “He just has an insane knack. I came up with a nickname for him the other day, he doesn’t know about it yet. I think it’s going to be Allstate.”
Allstate, an American insurance company, has been known for their slogan for many years: You’re in good hands. Caruso was complimenting Wallace’s hands on defense. His ability to tip any pass, pick any pocket, and block any shot — especially at his size — has been lethal. He is turning into one of the best defenders in the league.
Williams didn’t back down from the nickname either, surprisingly taking a liking to the name.
“Okay,” Williams responded. “He does have good hands. Caso has great hands, nose for the ball, he’s great. Whew, Allstate, I like that. That would cool, like a cool little logo.”
Allstate even got in on the fun, commenting back on Twitter. Caruso’s nickname gave NBA Twitter a nice laugh on Friday morning.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.