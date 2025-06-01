Alex Caruso Proving Value on Both Ends of the Floor for OKC Thunder
When the Oklahoma City Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in return for Alex Caruso last summer, many analysts and observers agreed that OKC improved the team's roster.
During the regular season, however, Giddey had a strong campaign while Caruso's time on the court was limited. For the first time since 2019-20, Caruso played less than 20 minutes per game during the regular season, and Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
In the postseason, though, Caruso has been one of the Thunder's best options, playing crucial minutes throughout the postseason to help Oklahoma City reach the NBA Finals for the second time.
A two-time All-Defense honoree, Caruso's ability to guard wings and big men has garnered plenty of praise, but the former Lakers and Bulls' standout has also made a huge impact on offense.
In addition to being a solid playmaker and cutter, Caruso has the highest 3-point percentage of any Thunder player throughout the postseason at 41.5% on 65 attempts from beyond the arc.
Caruso's perimeter shooting, along with his other offensive skills, have been important for the Thunder, who have struggled to shoot from deep as a team during their run to the NBA Finals. According to Shotcreator, Oklahoma City's only other player shooting above 34% in the postseason is Isaiah Joe, who has seen most of his action in garbage time.
After winning a title with the Lakers earlier in his career, Caruso's strong performance in the playoffs doesn't come as a surprise. The veteran has not only made plays on offense, but also guarded players like Nikola Jokic on defense.
The 31-year-old Caruso will have the opportunity to win his second NBA title this season following a strong postseason performance. If Caruso and Oklahoma City's defense is able to stifle a high-powered Pacers offense, the Texas A&M product could cap off 2024-25 with another ring.
Squaring off against a team with so many offensive weapons, Caruso's impact will be crucial again in the NBA Finals.
Caruso signed an extension earlier this season and is under contract in OKC through the 2028-29 campaign. The veteran wing's journey has come full circle after starting his professional career with the Oklahoma City Blue alongside Mark Daigneault in the G League.
