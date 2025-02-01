Alex Caruso Ruled Out Against Kings With Ankle Injury
As the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped a game in Golden State to closoe out a two-game West Coast road trip, the Thunder also lost defensive ace Alex Caruso.
Just seconds after stepping on the court, Caruso landed awkwardly on another players foot triggering an ankle injury that ended his night in short order. On Friday, the Thunder released an injury report ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Kings that sees the defensive stalwart listed as out.
This will mark the 18th game that Caruso as missed outright, 19 if you count his 11 second stint against Golden State as a missed contest.
While plenty of people are sounding the alarm bells regarding the Texas A&M products health, it is still premature despite the missed games piling up. He landed on his hip awkwardly and stepped on a players foot that turned his ankle. That doesn't make a player injury prone. Just last year, Jalen Williams was unlucky stepping on the feet on camera operators and missing games. It is just poor luck for an extreme competitor who wants to be on the court.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Ankle) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Sacramento Kings
- Colby Jones (GL) OUT
- Isaiah Crawford (GL) OUT
This season, Caruso is averaging 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 stocks per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor, 29 percent from beyond the arc and 75 percent at the charity stripe.
