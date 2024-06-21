Alex Caruso's Previous Experience Makes Him Perfect Fit for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City made the first trade of the offseason and got a player that fits the team perfectly.
On Thursday, the Thunder agreed to a deal that will send Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for guard Alex Caruso. A two-time All-Defensive selection, Caruso could seamlessly slide into Giddey’s spot in the starting five.
Although Caruso received his individual accolades in Chicago, his most memorable years might have been in Los Angeles with the Lakers. In the 2019-20 season, Caruso played a crucial role in the Lakers’ NBA title run in the bubble, starting the championship-clinching game.
Playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a team with championship expectations makes him a perfect addition to the Thunder for next season. In his three playoff runs, Caruso has played in 31 games and averaged 6.4 points and 2.5 assists in 24 minutes per game.
While missing the playoffs with the Bulls in the past two seasons, Caruso has developed into a much better offensive player than he was in Los Angeles. Last season, Caruso averaged a career-high 10.1 points per game while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range on 4.7 attempts. He also continued to show his defensive value with career-high averages of 1.7 steals and one block.
Although the Bulls did not have anyone on the level of James or Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were ball-dominant scorers, who Caruso complemented nicely. Despite playing alongside ball-dominant players, Caruso showed his ability to create for himself, with 32% of his field goals last being unassisted. That includes 56.4% of his shots inside the arc coming unassisted, which would have been the third-highest rate on Oklahoma City last season.
Swapping Giddey for Caruso could also help the Thunder’s stars, particularly Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, take on more prominent roles offensively. Last season, Giddey had a usage rate of 23.1% compared to Caruso’s 14.7%.
Going into his eighth NBA season, Caruso has already demonstrated his ability to contribute at a high level on both ends and co-exist with other stars. While no trades are guaranteed to work out, Caruso in Oklahoma City feels as close to a guarantee as possible.
