Alex Caruso Says OKC Thunder’s Game 2 Loss Was Not Caused By Fatigue
Oklahoma City is in a difficult spot — but one that’s all too familiar. This NBA Finals series is far from over, but this Thunder team can do itself a huge favor by winning Game 4 and evening things up before heading back to home court.
At times throughout the series, it has felt like Indiana’s style has gotten the best of the Thunder. The deep bench and fast pace has thrown Oklahoma City off its identity, and has forced them to try and match the Pacers attack. Especially in the clutch minutes of the game, it feels like Indiana has simply had more juice.
Oklahoma City isn’t viewing it that way, though. Their mindset is centered around little details throughout the game that could help the game be decided before clutch time. Fatigue hasn’t been the main issue, although Oklahoma City has looked gassed at times. It’s all the small mistakes that have added up in the end of two games played so far.
“No, I don’t think it was too much of fatigue,” Alex Caruso said. “I think it was just not winning the stuff we talked about. We gave up some uncharacteristic offensive rebounds, got beat at the point of attack too much late game, and honestly throughout the whole game.
“I don’t think it’s fatigues, I mean they still only scored 115, and I think we gave up 40 in the second. That probably hurt us more than anything we did late in the game.”
Oklahoma City missed countless easy looks around the rim that, normally, are great looks. This team faltered down the stretch at the free throw line, too, missing seven total attempts throughout the game. Most importantly, the Thunder were careless with the basketball, which is something we have rarely seen with this group. OKC committed 17 turnovers.
The fatigue was on display late in the game, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was still getting full-court pressed in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City will almost certainly have an adjustment for Friday night that conserves a bit more of his energy. The main focus, though, should be around the details and the winning plays.
This Thunder team doesn't want to wait until the final few possessions to decide their ultimate fate.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.