Celtics Star Praises OKC Thunder’s Team Building Strategy

Oklahoma City took the league by storm so fast, that it probably seemed to happen overnight to some people. It was a quick ascension — there’s no doubt about it. But this wasn’t an overnight job for the front office. It was years of hard work, and meticulously putting the perfect pieces together.

This Thunder team was built piece by piece through the draft, and eventually, through trades. It feels like every draft that came along, Oklahoma City added another piece to the puzzle — whether it was for the long haul or a trade piece.

For the longest time, many assumed that Oklahoma City was waiting for a big superstar to become available through trade, and then the Thunder would pair said superstar with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. It felt like that prediction could have some validity to it, as the Thunder had accumulated so many draft picks and made it a point for this rebuild to be completely different than any other rebuild.

That day never came, though. Oklahoma City never needed to extend a godfather offer, because they committed to internal development and everything just clicked. If it hadn’t gone according to the plan, they would’ve been prepared to strike on the trade market, but it never came down to that. The Thunder’s draft picks developed into terrific players, and the chemistry grew with each season. Then, they were able to sign Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and swap Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso in the final pieces to the puzzle. It didn’t take any big offer with their draft picks, they believed in their core.

Many have shared thoughts about the Thunder’s rebuild, but you hardly hear anything from the team’s direct competition. Celtics star Jayson Tatum had nothing but respect for the Thunder on The Morris Code Show.

“I think OKC did a good job,” Tatum said. “They believed in what — they got all their picks and said, ‘We’re gonna draft who we want and develop them.’ They wasn’t trying to stockpile all the picks and go get a big star.

“They were like, ‘We like who we like, and we believe in the guys that we picked, we believe in our coach and their staff, and we’re gonna develop our own culture.’ I think it’s rewarding to see it pay off. They got a really well-put together team. They play hard, they got a bunch of scrappy guys.”

Oklahoma City and Boston were both built uniquely — and the Celtics heavily used the draft, too. Their outside additions in Jrue Holiday and Derrick White certainly pushed them over the top, too. The Thunder’s championship team a season ago, and Boston’s championship team in 2023-24 were both dominant in their own ways. Before Tatum’s injury last season, it looked like a crash course collision was bound to happen between the two juggernauts in the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, the two talented rosters with impressive schemes never met each other in the postseason — and Boston looks much different now. The Celtics will rebuild, though, and they have two superstars to lead the pack.