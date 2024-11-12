Alex Caruso Shows Offensive Potential For OKC Thunder
With Chet Holmgren out for a large stretch of the season, Oklahoma City’s record setting defense could experience some rocky patches. The unit will still generate plenty of turnovers and chaos, but the interior defense and defensive rebounding could experience a hit. That’s why it’s so important that the offense is able to turn things around and get back on track.
The Thunder’s offense has been serviceable to start the season, but that’s about it. Over the first few weeks of the season, Oklahoma City’s offense has been middle of the pack. The team has been able to coast to a 9-2 start and a terrific net rating because of the defense, but now that they’ll be missing an anchor down low, complimentary basketball is more important than ever.
Alex Caruso was one of the Thunder’s biggest surprise additions of the offseason, and he can certainly help the Thunder’s offense get back on track.
His defense has been predictably terrific in every lineup he has played in. For every team he has played on throughout the course of his career, Caruso has been a top-notch defender and one of the smartest players in the league. The last few seasons, his offense has been on par with his defense, making him one of the very best role players in the NBA. He got off to a shaky offensive start with the Thunder, but he’s really settled in over the last three games.
Caruso, a career 37.5% 3-point shooter, has been missing his long range stroke ever since arriving in Oklahoma City. He’s a clear positive on the court and one of the team’s most impactful players, but he’s shooting just 30.9% from the floor and 21.9% from long range.
Over the last three games, though, he’s starting to turn a corner. Catch-and-shoot 3-pointers look more comfortable and he’s passing the ball at a high rate. He’s making smart reads and fitting into the flow of the offense. Against the Rockets, Caruso had 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting and drilled 2-of-3 triples, and against the Clippers, he had a season-high of 12 points with two more triples. In the long game where his shot wasn’t falling, he still found a way to tally four assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes of action.
Caruso will never need to be a star in Oklahoma City. But, if he can find his way back to the 40.8% mark he shot from 3-point range a season ago, the Thunder will flourish. Everything else has been picture perfect, even with the slow start offensively. Now that he’s showing signs of life, he can help OKC’s offensive turnaround over the next few weeks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.