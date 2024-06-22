Alex Caruso Trade Could Impact OKC Thunder's Upcoming Team Option Decisions
Oklahoma City made its first move of the offseason, and it could have significant effects on a couple of players.
On Friday, the Thunder officially announced their trade for Alex Caruso that sent Josh Giddey to Chicago. Early expectations are for the Thunder to offer a long-term extension for Caruso when he becomes eligible.
Considering the Thunder want to keep their new addition on the wing for the next few seasons, a couple of players’ futures are less certain. Before the end of June, the Thunder will have to decide on the team options of Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.
If the Thunder exercise their option on a player, they would be under contract for next season before entering restricted free agency in 2025. However, the Thunder declining an option would potentially allow them to work on an extension. Whether the Thunder want to bring back any combination of the players next season, they are unlikely to let either player walk in free agency.
Of the two players, Joe was the most prominent for the Thunder last season and could be likeliest to be on the team again in 2024-25. Last season, Joe averaged 8.2 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting a career-high 41.6% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts.
Among qualified players, Joe had the 18th-best 3-point shooting percentage in the league, which makes him one of the Thunder’s most valuable assets. It also makes him a strong candidate to return as the team’s specialist from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, Wiggins’ skill set might work against him in terms of staying in Oklahoma City. As a hustle player who plays disruptive defense and can do a bit of everything offensively, he has been a perfect fit for the Thunder but a bit redundant with Caruso now on the roster.
Although he has been a well-rounded player for Oklahoma City, he was near the end of Mark Daigneault’s rotation with inconsistent playing time last season. With more holes to potentially fill through trades and free agency to go with the No. 12 pick in the draft, Wiggins might be the odd man out this summer.
