Inside The Thunder

Alex Caruso Used Finals Ring as Example for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City’s veteran acquisition used a unique leadership example.

Ross Lovelace

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the last few seasons as Oklahoma City crossed the threshold from fun young team to championship contender, everyone has been calling for the team to add a veteran presence. The Thunder has controlled the title of youngest team in the NBA for a handful of seasons now, and the only thing missing from the championship team was championship experience.

The Thunder added just that before the season started, acquiring Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey in a summer trade. Caruso is widely thought of as one of the best role players in the NBA, and just so happened to be a perfect fit for the Thunder. He has also been a valuable voice in the locker room. On the YoungManAndTheThree podcast, Jalen Williams told a story about Caruso that has resonated with the team this season.

“Well first, AC is just a good vet to have on the team,” Williams said. “The moment that stands out to me is when he brought the ring into the locker room. First, I thought it was a very vet thing to do, very old-headed. He just tried to walk around, non-chalant play it off, this big rock on his hand. 

“And then, you know, we passed it around the locker room and just chopped it up about him winning it. It started out as like a funny joke and then it actually became like his journey and what he did. Then he was just talking about our team. He did a good job with that, we have like player meetings and stuff you know — it ended up being a really good conversation.”

Caruso is only averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game — but that’s exactly what Oklahoma City needs. He plays heavy minutes off the bench, plays All-NBA level defense, hustles on the floor, and never needs the ball in his hands. He can truly do anything the Thunder asks of him.

“It’s great to have added (him to the team),” Williams said. “Just somebody that has won, somebody that he’s still like youthful enough to relate to us.”

Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Ross is a 2023 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the OU Daily and Prep Hoops. He now works for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and covers OU sports for AllSooners.com. He has been covering the Thunder since the 2019-20 season.

Home/News