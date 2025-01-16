Alex Caruso Used Finals Ring as Example for OKC Thunder
Over the last few seasons as Oklahoma City crossed the threshold from fun young team to championship contender, everyone has been calling for the team to add a veteran presence. The Thunder has controlled the title of youngest team in the NBA for a handful of seasons now, and the only thing missing from the championship team was championship experience.
The Thunder added just that before the season started, acquiring Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey in a summer trade. Caruso is widely thought of as one of the best role players in the NBA, and just so happened to be a perfect fit for the Thunder. He has also been a valuable voice in the locker room. On the YoungManAndTheThree podcast, Jalen Williams told a story about Caruso that has resonated with the team this season.
“Well first, AC is just a good vet to have on the team,” Williams said. “The moment that stands out to me is when he brought the ring into the locker room. First, I thought it was a very vet thing to do, very old-headed. He just tried to walk around, non-chalant play it off, this big rock on his hand.
“And then, you know, we passed it around the locker room and just chopped it up about him winning it. It started out as like a funny joke and then it actually became like his journey and what he did. Then he was just talking about our team. He did a good job with that, we have like player meetings and stuff you know — it ended up being a really good conversation.”
Caruso is only averaging 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game — but that’s exactly what Oklahoma City needs. He plays heavy minutes off the bench, plays All-NBA level defense, hustles on the floor, and never needs the ball in his hands. He can truly do anything the Thunder asks of him.
“It’s great to have added (him to the team),” Williams said. “Just somebody that has won, somebody that he’s still like youthful enough to relate to us.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.