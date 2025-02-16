All-Star Game: Mark Daigneault Coaching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and his assistants secured coaching positions at the 2025 NBA All-Star Game four weeks ago, as the Thunder had established a significant gap over every other Western Conference team. That is still the case: Oklahoma City is 8.0 games above the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies.
Their teams and players remained unknown until this weekend. Thunder assistant David Akinyooye helmed Tim Hardaway Sr.'s Rising Stars squad Friday night, which lost 40-34 against Team Chris Mullin. Thunder assistant Mike Wilks led Jeremy Lin's Team G League to an upset over Team Mitch Richmond before falling in the championship, 25-14. San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle earned Rising Stars MVP by hitting a first-round game-winner and scoring 11 points in the final.
Saturday afternoon's All-Star Game practice revealed the coaches for the main event. Daigneault will lead Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Charles Barkley's Global Stars. Thunder assistant Dave Bliss will coach Jalen Williams, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Kenny Smith's Young Stars.
"Try to enjoy it, don't take the opportunity for granted," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It's special regardless of how many times you come. Best players in the world in the best league in the world are here. And to be around that is a blessing and an honor."
Oklahoma City teammates Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams have matched up in practice numerous times but will do so on a national stage for the first time. Gilgeous-Alexander will start for Team Chuck, though Williams' role on Team Kenny remains uncertain — Brunson was the only member voted in as a starter.
Williams, who played three seasons at Santa Clara University, said it means a lot to have his first All-Star appearance in San Francisco.
"I'm just looking forward to the experience — hopefully I get to see some of my coaches and stuff," Williams said.
The NBA changed the All-Star format dramatically for this year's edition. In addition to a four-team tournament, all three games run to a 40-point target score rather than utilizing a running clock. There are also significant financial incentives — players on the winning team each pocket $125,000, players on the runner-up garner $50,000 and those eliminated in the first matchup receive $25,000.
Daigneault and Bliss' matchup begins tomorrow in Chase Center at 7:20 p.m. CST. The winning team will play in the All-Star championship, which starts at 9 p.m. CST.
