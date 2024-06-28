An Updated Look at the 2024-25 OKC Thunder Roster Following the 2024 NBA Draft
The Oklahoma City Thunder have made three selections in the 2024 NBA Draft, here is where the roster stands following the two-day event.
The Oklahoma City Thunder pulled off a flurry of moves during the 2024 NBA Draft, including a two-way signing following the second round. Here is where the Thunder roster stands heading into Free Agency. As a reminder in the offseason, teams can carry up to 21 players before needing to trim that down to 15 standard contracts and three two-way pacts by opening night.
Current Standard OKC Thunder Roster Spots (13/15):
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Lu Dort
- Chet Holmgren
- Alex Caruso
- Kenrich Williams
- Cason Wallace
- Ousmane Dieng
- Jalen Williams
- Isaiah Joe
- Jaylin Williams
- Aaron Wiggins
- Nikola Topic
- Dillon Jones
Projected Two-way Spots (3/3):
- Ajay Mitchell (Two-way, Projected following being selected at Pick No. 36)
- Adam Flagler (Two-Way, Signed a Multi-year Two-Way deal in Feb.)
- Alex Ducas (Two-Way, Reported by Shams Charania as an Undrafted Free Agent)
Open Roster Spots (2):
- Two Standard Deals should the Mitchell Two-way projection be correct
- Zero Two-Way deals available, though easy to manufacture.
Current OKC Thunder Free Agents:
- Gordan Hayward (UFA)
- Bismack Biyombo (UFA)
- Mike Muscala (UFA)
- Keyontae Johnson (RFA)
- Olivier Sarr (RFA)
Current Contractual Decisions:
- Joe, Team Option ($2.1 Million), Extension Eligible
- Wiggins, Team Option ($1.9 Million), Extension Eligible
- Caruso, Eligible for an Extension in Six Months
