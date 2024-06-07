Backup Center Options the OKC Thunder Could Pursue in Free Agency
Although the Oklahoma City Thunder's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round can come down to a few different reasons, arguably the biggest comes with rebounding.
In the final two games of the series — which Oklahoma City lost — it was out rebounded by Dallas 93 to 64, a gigantic disparity. With that differential it's hard to image the Thunder having any chance at winning either game, as it allow the Mavericks to gain a heaping amount of second chance opportunities that they took full advantage of.
This is a problem that needs to be solved in some way before next season. Although Oklahoma City's roster construction based on fast-paced offense and high athleticism should continue to be its defining trait, some sort of rebounding weapons needed to be added if it were to turn into a large problem again.
The Thunder has a significant $35 million to work with this offseason, but it may want to stick with saving most of that money instead of committing to long-term contracts. It has plenty of players on its roster that will soon be extension eligible, which should be the organization's primary focus.
So, to solve the rebounding problem while on smaller budget, here are some potential options Oklahoma City could look at in free agency:
1. Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond has been a player long rumored as a potential addition to the Thunder.
When you talk about the best rebounders on the league, the 30-year-old has to be at the top of the discussion. Even with a relatively small role at 17.1 minutes per game on the Chicago Bulls bench, he still managed to average 8.4 points and nine rebounds per game, a ridiculous rebounding pace.
Drummond wouldn't be expecting to receive a significant role in the Oklahoma City lineup, but to provide minutes in the teens with high octane rebounding would be valuable to have next season. If the team is struggling to rebound and giving up second chance points, all Mark Daigneault has to do is call his name.
The young Thunder would also be getting a plethora of experience at the backup center position, which is yet another benefit in having Drummond. He's gotten some playoff experience and could be a help in developing Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams' rebounding skills, which would impact the team further than just himself.
The veteran hasn't received more than $3.3 million in his last three one-year deals, so it shouldn't take much more than that for Oklahoma City to pry him away from Chicago. It could finally be time to make the pairing official.
2. Mo Bamba
Aside from being named-dropped in the title of Sheck Wes' biggest hit, Mo Bamba's NBA career has been a relative dissapointment.
After being selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 6 pick in 2018, the 26-year-olds career hasn't reached the potential that many saw out of him entering the draft. His stay in Orlando never panned out, and since then he's hovered around the league with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, receiving very little playing time.
Bamba averaged just 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 13 minutes per game last season, but the signs of the player many expected shun through ever so slightly. He had an impressive 1.1 blocks per game in the little playing time he got, while also shooting 39% from 3-point range on an attempt per game.
It wasn't high volume, but Bamba's ability to stretch the floor while giving solid defense and rebounding could be a useful tool for the Thunder in limited minutes off the bench. He's not going to drastically change the rebounding problem, but he'd be a player that would help it rather than make it worse.
The idea of Holmgren and Bamba on the same floor — two lengthy 7-footers with unqiue skillsets for big men — would also certainly be a sight to see.
3. Mason Plumlee
If you've been watching the NBA for a decent amount of time, you'll probably recognize the name of Mason Plumlee. Throughout his 11-year career he's been one of the most solid, serviceable big men in a starting or bench role, so many teams have wanted to have him on their roster.
The 34-year-old most recently spent time with the LA Clippers, but dipped in production with 5.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in just 14.7 minutes per game. As he's gotten older his playing time has steadily decreased, but he can absolutely still provide solid play in a bench role.
Much like Drummond could, Plumlee would provide a solid veteran option that could help develop the young center talent in Oklahoma City. On the court he would serve as a good rebounder, but much of the work could be done as a mentor of sorts. He's seen plenty during his career, including playoff play, so it could be beneficial to have for Holmgren and Williams.
At this stage of his career, it's hard to see Plumlee playing a huge role in the Thunder lineup itself. He'll be able to provide backup minutes sparingly, but expecting a high impact is a lot to ask for at his age. If the asking price is fair, however, he would be a decent option to look at filling the void.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.