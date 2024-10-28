Big Second and Third Quarter Performances Propel OKC Thunder to 3-0 Record
The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-0 for the first time since 2017 after picking up wins over the Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks to start the 2024-25 season.
So far, OKC has topped each of its opponents by at least 15 points, with its biggest victory coming in a 128-104 comeback win against Trae Young and company. The Thunder have yet to be outscored in the game's middle two quarters and have used impressive performances in the second and third quarters to take down opponents.
Against the Nuggets, the Mark Daigneault's team logged its highest first-quarter output of the season. In the second quarter, Denver kept pace with OKC, but the Thunder outscored Nikola Jokic and company by 10 in the third frame to take commanding lead and come out with a win.
Oklahoma City led the Bulls by five heading into the second quarter, but outscored Chicago by 15 points in the second period and three points in the third to pull away from Billy Donovan's team.
The Hawks were the first team to outpace the Thunder in the first quarter this season, leading 27-23 heading into the second quarter. OKC outscored Atlanta by three in the second quarter and four in the third quarter before pummeling the Hawks in the final frame to finish with a 24-point victory.
So far this season, the Thunder have seemed to get a feel for the game in the first quarter, before truly going on the attack for the rest of the contest. With Daigneault still figuring out the team's new rotations after offseason roster changes and early-season injuries, Oklahoma City is at its best after the first quarter once the team has settled in.
Additionally, the team's depth allows for the Thunder to stagger multiple talented players and win minutes when its star players are off the court.
