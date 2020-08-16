SI.com
Donovan: Lu Dort is Progressing

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan says Lu Dort is "progressing." Dort sprained his right kneed Wednesday in the Thunder's win over the Miami Heat.

"We're gonna take it day by day with Lu."...."He's progressing; we feel positive about the improvements he's made." ..."Hopefully, he can continue on that path and get him back sooner. "

Dort's injury kept him out of the Thunder's last seeding with the Los Angeles Clippers. Back in January, Dort helped hold Rockets' guard, James Harden, to 9/29 from the floor in 112-107 Oklahoma City win. 

With or without Dort, Donovan plans to defend the former MVP by committee. 

"Because the switch a lot on defense, you're gonna be cross-matched a lot, and you could have any one of a number of players on him [Harden]." ..."It's gotta be a team effort, and we've gotta do a great job of helping each other and communicating with one another."

Donovan points out that Hamidou Diallo, Terrance Ferguson, and Dennis Schdoer will all take their shots at guarding Harden. 

"You can't just expect one player to sit there and say you've got James Harden now stop him."..."It doesn't work like that; I think we have to have it as a real good team effort to provide help where that's necessary."

While he never mentioned Andre Roberson as one who could be called on to defended Harden, it's hard to imagine that Donovan won't give Robeson a chance to see if he can take on either Harden or Russell Westbrook throughout this series.   

Thunder/Rockets tip-off Tuesday at 5:30 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa. 

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.

