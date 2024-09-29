Blockbuster Trade Shows Importance of OKC Thunder's Offseason Signing
Oklahoma City’s offseason signing is already proving to be a positive move.
When the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein at the beginning of free agency, it was revered as a great move, helping with the team’s size and rebounding deficiencies. On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a pick.
As that trade sent shockwaves through the NBA world, it was another reminder of how important the Thunder’s new center could be. On a 3-year, $87 million deal, Hartenstein provides long-term flexibility and solves short-term problems, which is a luxury that neither team involved in Friday’s trade had.
Hartenstein was also seen as a key addition to the Thunder for their matchups against the Timberwolves. With the potential to start him and Chet Holmgren against Towns and Rudy Gobert, the Thunder no longer had to worry about a size disadvantage.
While Minnesota can still use Naz Reid or Randle at the four alongside Gobert, Oklahoma City is not only unconcerned about Minnesota’s size but also could have a straight-up size advantage against its division rival.
Last season with the Knicks, Hartenstein averaged 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in the regular season. He maintained those averages in the postseason, starting all 13 of New York’s playoff games.
With Minnesota sending Towns to New York and effectively giving up on the two-center approach, it could send a message to Oklahoma City about how Holmgren and Hartenstein can best co-exist. While Gobert’s offensive skillset limited Minnesota’s options, moving Holmgren to the four full-time is not as imminent as Towns’ move was.
Gobert’s limited abilities also prevented Minnesota from using much action involving both centers. With Hartenstein’s ability to roll and facilitate coupled with the Thunder’s interest in giving Holmgren the ball more, those two could become a solid one-two punch.
Still, the Thunder can learn from Minnesota’s failed experiment and use their center duo’s talent to their advantage.
