Jared McCain Leads OKC Thunder in Scoring On His Birthday

In the Oklahoma City Thunder's return to action following the NBA All-Star Break, the team's trade deadline acquisition, guard Jared McCain, rose to the task when the team missed three high-level ball handlers on the night. On his birthday, McCain led the Thunder in scoring against the Brooklyn Nets Friday night.

In Oklahoma City's 105-86 victory over Brooklyn, McCain scored 21 points on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting performance and he shot 3-for-6 from behind the arc. The former Duke guard grabbed four rebounds and tallied a steal to increase his box score's totals.

In his first 20-point game with his new team and second of his season, McCain led the Thunder in points and three-pointers made. In just 23 minutes, the combo guard continues to make immediate impacts wherever he is on the floor.

In five games in Thunder blue, white and orange, he is averaging 11.6 points per game while shooting a blistering 45% from beyond the arc. It is safe to say he is fitting right into his new organization, with postgame barks on the menu as well.

McCain exemplified his gratitude to be able to compete in the Thunder organization after the game.

“I’m just grateful to be in this organization. It’s a blessing to be here,” he said in a postgame press conference.

The Thunder needed to find another three-point specialist at the deadline and they were able to strike a gem by trading for a 2024 first-round pick, who was a Rookie of the Year candidate before an injury a season ago, in McCain. His value was approaching an all-time low, with even Philadelphia 76ers general manager Darryl Morey saying that he believed the team "sold high" on the young player.

While keeping the Thunder competitive in the midst of injury issues, McCain will definitely be an incredible boost to the team when the star guards return from the injury report. His jump shooting could swing a complete playoff series for OKC, a team that won despite inconsistent shooting from behind the three-point arc the entire playoff run.

Even NBA analyst Charles Barkley took note of the success of McCain, saying that "if Sam Presti wants you, you know you can play." He continued saying that he was not sure why the 76ers traded him away at the deadline.

Five games into his Thunder career, McCain appears to be one of the steals of the NBA trade deadline. He is scoring at all three levels, being an efficient sparkplug for the reigning champs.