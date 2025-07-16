Bobby Marks Reveals Details on OKC Thunder Cap Navigation
It has been a summer full of extensions for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have shelled out the max to superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Oklahoma City's moves have caught the attention of the National NBA landscape. The Thunder are being placed under a microscope with folks wondering how they can possibly keep up this level of spending under the new CBA, which is more restrictive with its new second apron rule.
Though ESPN's cap expert Bobby Marks cautions those who are fear-mongering over the Thunder's future. In a recent CBA deep dive on ESPN, Marks laid out just why the concerns around Oklahoma City are more than a bit overblown.
"That answer is no, despite the Thunder being a projected $24 million over the second apron in 2026-27. Here is why: Oklahoma City has positioned itself to spend in the future. Since the 2020-21 season, Oklahoma City has had the fifth-lowest cumulative payroll. For the sixth straight season, the Thunder will not pay a luxury tax penalty. In addition to projected revenue from expansion, OKC will have another revenue stream in the future, as its new arena opens in 2028. (The Thunder's new arena will be funded 90% by the public.)," Marks laid out. "The apron restrictions, as designed, work to take away the tools a front office has to improve the roster via free agency and trades. But unlike other high-spending teams, Oklahoma City has 13 first-round and 16 seconds in the next seven years. Four of those firsts could be in the 2026 draft alone. The Thunder have the option to offset the cost of the roster with players on rookie-scale contracts. Two examples are Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, first-round picks in the past two seasons."
The Thunder's future draft assets allow Oklahoma City to continue to bring in cost-controlled talent and trust in top decision-maker Sam Presti, who is a proven draft artist compared to his counterparts. Oklahoma City also has a new arena coming up that the ownership group newly got for free, thanks to local taxpayers. That, in combination with the low payroll the Thunder have enjoyed since 2020, gives the bankrolling suits no excuse to limit spending as the bill comes due on this championship roster.
"Holmgren's and Williams' extensions start at 25% of the salary cap in 2026-27, $16 million less per year than a supermax. The Thunder have also protected themselves in case either player earns regular-season honors. Unlike Paolo Banchero's extension with the Orlando Magic that includes a 30% escalator (his $239 million extension increases to $287 million) if named All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year, Holmgren does not have that in his contract. Williams' salary next season increases to the same amount as Banchero's, but only if he is named MVP, Defensive Player of the Year or All-NBA first-team. There are escalators for being named second- or third-team, but at a lesser percentage," The ESPN cap expert said.
Marks' reporting on the contract details for Williams and Holmgren should encourage Oklahoma City observers as to how the Thunder can navigate these expensive waters.
"This doesn't guarantee the Thunder will run it back for the next several years. Lu Dort, Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams all have team options next season. Dort and Williams are also extension-eligible this offseason," Marks explained. "But remember: All championship teams go through a cycle of turning over the supporting cast. During Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's Chicago Bulls title runs of the '90s, that superstar foundation was surrounded by different players in each set of three championships."
Oklahoma City will not have the ability to bring back all 15 members under current club control, but they also will not be having a garage sale anytime soon.